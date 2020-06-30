India Has Hit China’s Achilles Heel But Real Test is 5G: Fernandes

In a move that is seen widely as a response to the standoff along the LAC, the government on Monday, 29 June, announced a ban on 59 apps, all of them Chinese-owned, including the hugely popular TikTok.

According to a press statement issued by the Ministry of Electronics & IT, the banned apps have “engaged in activities which is prejudicial to sovereignty and integrity of India, defence of India, security of state and public order.”

Sanjay Pugalia, The Quint’s editorial director, spoke with Blaise Fernandes, director, Gateway House on the implications of the mass ban on Chinese apps and whether the ban affects stakeholders.

According to Fernandes, the government’s decision “has struck at China’s achilles heel”. He explains that a large part of the Chinese technology giants’ valuation is driven by their operations in India and this ban can subsequently impact their global standing.