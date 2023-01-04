Kanjhawala Case: No Women Officers at Pink Booth, Streetlights that Don't Work

Video Producer: Aparna Singh

Streetlights that don't work, no female police personnel at the pink booth, and endless dark stretches -- this is what The Quint found at Delhi's Kanjhawala, two nights after a 20-year-old woman was killed, and her body dragged for several kilometres under a car there.

On 1 January, Anjali Singh was killed after a grey Baleno car hit her two-wheeler and then dragged her body stuck under it for several kilometres in outer Delhi's Sultanpuri. Her mangled, semi-naked body was found at Kanjhawala at 4.40 am.

On 3 January, The Quint spent a night on the same stretch to establish the sequence of events, and to understand why the accused and their car weren't stopped by Delhi police personnel for over an hour as it drove around the area with Singh's body stuck under it.