Kanjhawala Case: No Women Officers at Pink Booth, Streetlights that Don't Work
The Quint visited Delhi's Kanjhawala where Anjali Singh was killed on 1 January.
Streetlights that don't work, no female police personnel at the pink booth, and endless dark stretches -- this is what The Quint found at Delhi's Kanjhawala, two nights after a 20-year-old woman was killed, and her body dragged for several kilometres under a car there.
On 1 January, Anjali Singh was killed after a grey Baleno car hit her two-wheeler and then dragged her body stuck under it for several kilometres in outer Delhi's Sultanpuri. Her mangled, semi-naked body was found at Kanjhawala at 4.40 am.
On 3 January, The Quint spent a night on the same stretch to establish the sequence of events, and to understand why the accused and their car weren't stopped by Delhi police personnel for over an hour as it drove around the area with Singh's body stuck under it.
The first stop was Shani Bazar in Sultanpuri, where the victim’s two-wheeler was hit.
The next stop was Kanjhawala Chowk, which is five kilometre away from where the dead body was found. On 3 January, police barricading and a police van had been stationed there.
The Quint also found a pink booth (Delhi Police All Women Police Booth) located in at that area -- with no female police personnel stationed there. "A woman police personnel is stationed during the day but the booth is empty at nights," said a police personnel present at the spot on 3 January.
The police claimed to The Quint that "Kanjhawala Chowk is busy crossroad and police personnel or a police van are always stationed in the area."
How then did the police miss a human body stuck under a car and being dragged by it on 1 January?
An eyewitness in the case, Deepak Dahiya, has alleged that the police did not take timely action. “I spoke to the police around 18-20 times but they couldn’t reach me," said Deepak.
The accused drove away after seeing the PCR van. Right after that, I told the police that this is the car which was being driven with a woman stuck under it. The police completely ignored me and took no action.Deepak Dahiya, eyewitness
The Quint saw that there are at least five cameras at the pink booth and four on the pole right in front of it. After this, the next stop was a few kilometres ahead towards Rama Vihar in Kanjhawala where the street lights installed in the area had no power.
