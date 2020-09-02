India, China Lock Horns in Ladakh Again: Key Developments

In a fresh sign of escalating tensions between the neighbouring countries in eastern Ladakh, the Indian Army had said in a statement on Monday, 31 August, that Chinese troops violated the previous consensus on the night of 29-30 August and carried out provocative military movements to change the status quo.

Further, in a statement on Tuesday, the MEA said that the Chinese side had engaged in “provocative action” yet again on 31 August while ground commanders of the two sides were in discussions to de-escalate the situation.

Chinese Foreign Ministry has rejected claims that Chinese border troops tried to carry out fresh violations along the border.

Tensions soared as Indian Army announced measures to consolidate their position and thwart Chinese intentions to change the status quo in the Pangong Tso region in Ladakh, followed by a ‘stormy’ Brigade-Commander level Flag meeting in Ladakh's Chushul on Monday, 31 August.

While some reports claim that there was “no contact, no scuffle, and no engagement” between the Indian and the Chinese troops, other reports said that there were, in fact, injuries.