Excited & Overwhelmed: Indians Visit Shrine Via Kartarpur Corridor

Inaugurated a day earlier, the much-awaited Kartarpur Corridor thrown open to the public on Sunday, 10 November, witnessed overwhelmed, excited and some disappointed pilgrims.

The four-km-long corridor, which connects the revered gurdwara in Pakistan to Dera Baba Nanak shrine in Gurdaspur district of Punjab, was inaugurated by Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday, 9 November.

Speaking to The Quint, 78-year-old Harimohan Singh Bhatia, who had come from Delhi, teared up while saying that he failed to describe his excitement to visit the holy shrine.