Graphic Novel: Kartarpur – Where Guru Nanak Lived His Last 17 Yrs

The founder of Sikhism, Guru Nanak, was not in favour of his sons succeeding him. While the younger one – Lachman Das – wasn’t inclined towards spiritual matters, the elder one had a religious leaning far more extreme than his father’s.

It is said he would have wanted his childhood friend Mardana, a born-Muslim and a partner in many of Nanak’s spiritual journeys, to have been his successor if not for his untimely death. And it was soon after his sudden demise in Baghdad that an aggrieved Guru Nanak moved to Kartarpur and lived for 17 years.

That’s when he met Bhai Lehna, who went on to become his successor eventually. Here, we reconstruct some key moments from Nanak’s life at Kartarpur based on Haroon Khalid’s fictionalised book Walking With Nanak.