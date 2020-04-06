Surat’s Diamond & Textile Industry a Casualty of Migrant Exodus

Ashish Bhadyadra, the Vice President of Ratna Kalakar Vikas Sangh (workers’ body), says that 20% of the workers in the entire industry have left for their hometowns. ‘They just left however they could manage. Some of them walked the entire distance and some in their bikes.”

He said that the smaller units (diamond factories) could not credit salaries to the workers due to the immediate lockdown. They could not clear workers’ payments or make any arrangement for the survival of diamond workers.