NPR + Aadhaar + NRC: A Toxic Cocktail?
Towards the end of December, the Centre announced that it had approved Rs 3,941 crores for updating the National Population Register, or NPR. The NPR was notified by the Modi government back in August 2019, and the collection of information for it is scheduled to take place between March and September 2020.
The NPR has become a key point of conflict in the debate over the Citizenship (Amendment) Act 2019 and the National Register of Citizens, with the NPR seen as the first step towards exclusion of certain groups in the NRC.
But why are there concerns over the NPR and this link with Aadhaar? How does this all tie in with the NRC? And could people’s voting rights be at stake?
The Quint speaks to cybersecurity expert Srinivas Kodali to answer some of these questions – and we’ll be answering yours too. Add a comment to the live broadcast on YouTube and Kodali and our Legal Editor Vakasha Sachdev will take it up during the discussion.
Why is the NPR exercise happening again?
How is the NPR different from the Census?
How does Aadhaar come into play with the NPR?
Why should we be worried about this connection between NPR and Aadhaar?
Assuming the NRC does not happen on a nationwide basis, would this link between NPR and Aadhaar still be problematic?
In the context of a nationwide NRC, what are the dangers of this connection between NPR and Aadhaar?
Is there any danger of exclusion from voting rights or other rights as a result of all this?
