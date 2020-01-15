NPR + Aadhaar + NRC: A Toxic Cocktail?

Towards the end of December, the Centre announced that it had approved Rs 3,941 crores for updating the National Population Register, or NPR. The NPR was notified by the Modi government back in August 2019, and the collection of information for it is scheduled to take place between March and September 2020.

The NPR has become a key point of conflict in the debate over the Citizenship (Amendment) Act 2019 and the National Register of Citizens, with the NPR seen as the first step towards exclusion of certain groups in the NRC.