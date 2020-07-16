Assam Floods: At Least 66 Dead, Lakhs Displaced, Losses in Crores

Assam State Disaster Management Authority officials said that over the past four weeks, at least 66 deaths due to flood were reported from Biswanath, Tinsukia, Lakhimpur, Bongaigaon, Kamrup, Golaghat, Sivasagar, Morigaon, Tinsukia, Dhubri, Nagaon, Nalbari, Barpeta, Dhemaji, Udalguri, Goalpara and Dibrugarh districts.

More than 1 lakh hectares of cropland was inundated, crops and plantations were ruined, and losses worth crores were reported in the current wave of floods.

More than 10 lakh domestic animals were affected by the floods. Close to 95 percent of the Kaziranga National Park and Pobitora Wildlife Sanctuary were submerged. In Kaziranga National Park alone, at least 50 animals were reported dead.

More than eight rivers, including the Brahmaputra, Dhansiri, Jia Bhorali, and Kopili, are flowing above the danger mark in several areas across 12 districts.