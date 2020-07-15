Assam Floods: BJP MLA Walks in Waist-Deep Water to Help People
Amid floods ravaging Assam, Bharatiya Janata Party MLA Mrinal Saikia from Khumtai, Assam, wading through waist-deep flood water to rescue the people stranded in his constituency is winning the internet.
He can be seen rescuing people from inundated areas of his constituency.
Saikia helped people in saving the livestock in the areas as well.
He tweeted saying he was “happy to save hundreds of stranded goats from many places.”
Over 16 lakh people have been affected in 22 districts due to floods in the state, according to the Assam State Disaster Management Authority.
The MLA is also running a mobile kitchen that feeds hundreds of flood victims.
