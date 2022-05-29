In Assam Village Where Homes Were Bulldozed, Children Are Real Victims
Neighbours have refused to help these homeless children for fear of police who are on the lookout for other accused.
An alleged custodial death in a police station in Assam's Nagaon district on 21 May triggered a mob from the deceased's village to set the Batadrava police station on fire and vandalise property. A day later, at least six people were arrested on charges of arson and their homes were demolished by the district authorities as part of an "anti-encroachment drive."
The demolition drive has left left several children from the village homeless, with their parents in jail and their homes bulldozed. As many of those wanted by the police have fled the village fearing arrest, their children are left to fend for themselves.
Some of these children are now in childline custody. But others are still at the mercy of their neighbours who have distanced themselves from the accused and their families.
"We got to know about the Batadrava incident through news reports. After the incident, the homes of these kids were demolished and their guardians arrested. These kids need support and care. So the Nagaon superintendent of police's (SP) office got in touch with us. We need to provide food and shelter to the kids. So we have taken the children to child welfare commission. We are going to take care of four girls and two boys."Childline Official
'Forced to Sleep in Demolished House'
Among those arrested for arson are deceased fish-seller Safikul Islam's minor daughter, wife Rashida Khatun, and brother Rafiqul. Rafiqul's wife is untraceable since the incident. Their children – an 11-year-old son and a6-year-old daughter – have not had one full meal since. They have no choice but to sleep in their demolished house.
When asked if they know where their mother is, the boy said that the police were on the lookout for her, so she left without saying anything to them.
"They broke our house. They threw away our clothes and books. We only ate some biscuits that they (neighbours) gave."Rafiqul's Son
'Many Neighbours Are Scared of Police Action'
Residents of Salonibari claim that many in the village have refused to help the homeless children for fear of the police who are on the lookout for others accused of arson at the police station. But some have still come forward and offered help in whatever way possible.
"The kids (Rafiqul's children) were roaming around in the streets. Nobody was giving them a place to stay. People were scared of the police that's why they were not providing shelter to the kids. They were sleeping in that demolished house. From what I know, seven kids have become homeless. I found these two and took them along with me.Rafiqul's Neighbour
Timeline of the Case
20 May 2022
The police detained Safikul Islam, a fish-seller and resident of Salonibari village, after he was reportedly found in a drunken state on the road at night. He was brought to the Batadrava police station where police allegedly demanded a bribe of Rs 10,000 and a duck.
21 May 2022
Islam's family claims that he was assaulted in the custody for not being able to pay the bribe. Alleging death in custody, an irate mob from the village attacked and torched the Batadrava police station.
22 May 2022
Bulldozers arrived at the village, and residences of at least five families were demolished by the authorities.
"There was an allegation that some of those who attacked the police station yesterday had encroached land. Even if they had documents, they were forged. So today, a few huts were demolished."GP Singh, Special DGP, Assam Police
Later in the day, at least six people were arrested and charged for arson and vandalism. Three cases – one into Islam's death, one into the fire disaster, and one pertaining to terror links – have been registered ever since the fish trader's demise.
An independent probe has been ordered into the alleged custodial death of Safikul. The officer-in-charge of the police station was suspended following his death.
