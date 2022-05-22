Assam: Day After Mob Torched Police Station, Homes of Those 'Involved' Bulldozed

A day after an angry mob set fire to a police station in Assam's Nagaon, the district administration has allegedly bulldozed the homes of people who were allegedly involved in the vandalism and arson of the station.

According to a report by news agency ANI, residence of five families were demolished on morning of 22 May by the administration. The authorities have also ordered a judicial probe into the death of Safikul Islam and has suspended the officer incharge of the Batadrava police station.

Bhaskar Jyoti Mahanta, the director general of police, told the reporters, "We take the unfortunate death of Safikul Islam very seriously and have put the OC of Batadrava police station on suspension and the rest of the staff closed. If there is any foul play at our end, we mean to find that and punish the guilty according to the law. No second thoughts."