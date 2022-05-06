Meet The Real Life 'Dabangg' Cop Who Arrested Her Fiancé On Fraud Charges

She had grown suspicious of Rana's activities after her posting to Nagaon and upon receiving more information about his fraud, she found fake stamps and documents in his bag. That's when she arrested and handed him over to the Assam police. She also thanked the people who had given her information about his scams.

Rana has been remanded in police custody for 2 days. He has allegedly duped several lakhs from people on the false pretence of getting them jobs and contracts in OIL India Limited.

(With inputs from India Times, News 18 and The Week)