Assam Cops Arrest Kin of Fish Trader Who Allegedly Died in Custody, UAPA Invoked

The Assam Police on Sunday, 22 May, arrested the wife and daughter of a fish trader, Safiqul Islam, who had allegedly died in police custody.

Six persons, including Islam’s wife Rashida Khatun, and his daughter, a class 8 student, were arrested for allegedly burning down the Batadraba police station, Nagaon Superintendent of Police Leena Doley told Scroll.in on Monday.