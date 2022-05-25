Assam Floods: Death Toll Rises to 27, Over 5.8 Lakh Still Affected

As Assam reels under the incessant rainfall and consequent floods, the disaster has now claimed 27 lives and has affected more than 5.8 lakh people in 18 different districts as of Wednesday, 25 May.

Of the total deaths, 21 were killed in floods and remaining in landslides in different districts.

However, an official at the State Disaster Management Authority said that the flood situation has improved due to a decrease in rainfall.

Gyanendra Dev Tripathi, chief executive, Assam State Disaster Management Authority (ASDMA), said on Wednesday,