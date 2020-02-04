I Want Journalists to Stop Asking Me About Taimur: Kareena
As the second season of What Women Want on Ishq FM comes to an end, The Quint caught up with Kareena Kapoor Khan to talk about her journey as an actor, her relationship with her son Taimur and more.
You know you have taken on so many careers. You have been an actor, you have been an RJ with Ishq FM and you have been a judge on a reality TV show. What’s that one career that you’d like to try on which you think is very interesting?
Well, I mean there’s nothing like… I haven’t planned anything. I never even thought that I would be hosting a kind of radio show. If something interests me, I would do it. Like I found this topic is so interesting and I got the opportunity to meet so many different kinds of people, you know, from so many various fields.
You’ve been so vocal about the gender pay gap. And I happened to be there at MAMI when you were discussing everything with Karan Johar and it was such a candid conversation. And Good Newwz came out recently. Do you think you were paid as much as Akshay was?
No, I mean Akshay is also the producer. I wasn’t the producer of the film and I was just acting. But I am very happy with what remuneration I got. You know, I am not the kind of person to go out there and be like now I want to be a producer. I never had an interest in being a producer. So if you are a producer, you have to put that kind of effort as well. You have to be on the ball, taking the call and that’s not really my department. My department is to act and I got paid as an actor and I am very happy with that. It’s happened now, I think Deepika was a producer on Chhapaak and what their passion is. So many people are becoming producers and that’s what their passion is. I am sure that that’s what she wanted to do. She believed in the subject and I think that’s great.
This is also the era of fake news, you know. Very recently Alia called out a news portal and said that what is this fake interview that you’re attributing me to? What is the worst or the most bizarre news item that you have been attributed to?
No, you know there’s obviously so much out there. Because there’s so much accessibility. I haven’t been keeping in touch with anything that’s being said. I am very much in my own world and I also think I am a little old school and I am like now it’s done. People will talk and move on with it.
When was the last time you felt affected by it?
Ya, I think a while ago. I am happy to say that probably there will be responsible journalism also. I think people are really taking that seriously in terms of reporting the right kind of information and I think in today’s time and today’s day and age, I think, it’s so important for that. We’re all dependent only on you guys and everything out there is for our information also, whether in terms of day to day what goes on in the news. So I think hopefully people are becoming a lot more responsible.
When a film is signed on, some actors come on board, some back out. Which is that one film where you regret not signing or backing out of?
Actually, I have no regrets in my life. The problem is that I look back and I move forward.
