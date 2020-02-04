I Want Journalists to Stop Asking Me About Taimur: Kareena

No, I mean Akshay is also the producer. I wasn’t the producer of the film and I was just acting. But I am very happy with what remuneration I got. You know, I am not the kind of person to go out there and be like now I want to be a producer. I never had an interest in being a producer. So if you are a producer, you have to put that kind of effort as well. You have to be on the ball, taking the call and that’s not really my department. My department is to act and I got paid as an actor and I am very happy with that. It’s happened now, I think Deepika was a producer on Chhapaak and what their passion is. So many people are becoming producers and that’s what their passion is. I am sure that that’s what she wanted to do. She believed in the subject and I think that’s great.