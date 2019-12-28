Saif, Kareena and Taimur Enjoy the Snow in Switzerland: Pics
Just like every year, Saif Ali Khan, Kareena Kapoor and son Taimur headed to Switzerland to ring in the New Year. This time around Karisma Kapoor too accompanied sister Kareena and brother-in-law Saif on their annual vacation.
Karisma took to Instagram to share a few pictures from their skiing trip in Gstaad. While at it, Karisma also gave a shout out to Kareena’s film Good Newwz, which released in theatres yesterday, 27 December. “It’s all Good News! #familytime #familyfun,” she captioned the pictures.
Gstaad is Saif and Kareena’s favourite holiday destination and the couple head out to the Swiss alps whenever they get the opportunity, and especially the New Year.
Taimur, who recently turned three, was also seen in skiing gear - a green helmet and yellow glasses. Taimur was also photographed enjoying his ride in a snow cart.
On the work front, Kareena just finished the promotions of Good Newwz before taking off with her family, while Saif gears up for his next release, Tanhaji: The Unsung Warrior, which hits the theatres on 10 January 2020.
(The Quint is now available on Telegram. For handpicked stories every day, subscribe to us on Telegram)