Saif, Kareena and Taimur Enjoy the Snow in Switzerland: Pics

Just like every year, Saif Ali Khan, Kareena Kapoor and son Taimur headed to Switzerland to ring in the New Year. This time around Karisma Kapoor too accompanied sister Kareena and brother-in-law Saif on their annual vacation.

Karisma took to Instagram to share a few pictures from their skiing trip in Gstaad. While at it, Karisma also gave a shout out to Kareena’s film Good Newwz, which released in theatres yesterday, 27 December. “It’s all Good News! #familytime #familyfun,” she captioned the pictures.