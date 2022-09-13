'Hush Hush' Trailer: Juhi Chawla Hides Some Big-Little-Lies in Tanuja's Thriller
'Hush Hush' is all set to premiere on Amazon Prime Video on 22 September.
Amazon Prime Video released the trailer of its upcoming mystery thriller, Hush Hush directed by Tanuja Chandra on Tuesday, 13 September. The upcoming series marks the OTT debut of Juhi Chawla and Ayesha Jhulka, and also features Soha Ali Khan, Karishma Tanna, Shahana Goswami and Kritika Kamra in pivotal roles.
The trailer gives us a glimpse of the lives of a group of friends who find themselves trapped in a terrible mystery, perhaps a murder. The trailer begins with Juhi Chawla, a lobbyist who seems to be hiding some dark secrets. Whereas, Karishma Tanna can be seen essaying the role of a dedicated cop, trying to unravel these mysteries.
In the following sequences, the trailer features Juhi's three friends — Zaira Shaikh, a self-made fashion designer (played by Shahana Goswami), Saiba Tyagi, an ex-investigative journalist (played by Soha Ali Khan), a trapped-in-society Dolly Dalal (played by Kritika Kamra), and Ayesha Jhulka.
Talking about her OTT debut, Juhi shared in a statement, "I look forward to embarking upon a new journey in the rapidly growing digital space with Prime Video. The platform has revolutionised the art of storytelling with blockbuster originals that have captivated audiences across the country.”
Speaking about her upcoming series, Soha shared, "Hush Hush deals with a stark set of aspects that women encounter in today’s day and age,” while Shahana persisted that the mystery thriller “has a gripping narrative that will interest audiences across the world.”
Written by Shikhaa Sharma and produced by Vikram Malhotra-led Abundantia Entertainment, the series will consist of seven episodes in totality. Two of which, are directed by Kopal Naithani and one by Ashish Pandey. Hush Hush is all set to premier on 22 September on the streaming platform.
