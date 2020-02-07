Working With Amazon Prime Is Liberating: ‘Afsos’ Cast

Gulshan Devaiah: Mr Bhansali’s set is quite testing. People say things about him and they’re all true. They don’t say things about him which are nice things also which I don’t know why they wouldn’t say. He’s an extremely passionate man so sometimes what happens is that he is so passionate and so dedicated to his work that I think he expects everybody to have the same kind of passion. And then he realises that they don’t. So sometimes he can really let one off. That is really unpleasant and you really don’t know what to do after that. Yeah, absolutely you don’t know what to do after that.





Usually, I get a little worked up with most of the action directors who work in Bollywood. I’ve worked with some people from the US also, I’m sorry guys but they are a lot more organised and they want to be as composed and calm as possible because health and safety and getting things right and being meticulous is something they practice. They are obsessed about that, we are not so, I think we need to change this culture a little bit over here. So whenever I am working on a set and there are action people, I’m always a little nervous. Because they have a certain energy which kind of messes with your energy and I am very relaxed and composed. The more composed I am, the better I am. Sometimes with those guys, it’s like let’s do this, that. For some reason I don’t trust them, they’re all nice people. But because they are all screaming and they want you to jump etc people get injured you know.