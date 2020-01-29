OTT Platforms Have Changed the Game: Gulshan Devaiah on ‘Afsos’

On the latest episode of OffScreen, we speak to Gulshan and Anirban about working on Afsos. “It’s one of the calmest sets I’ve been on, everyone just got along so well,” says Anirban. Gulshan had been involved with the project from the time it was being written till. “They kept coming back to me with better drafts, and it was just such a cool environment to work in. It’s not always like that,” laughed Gulshan.

The duo also spoke about how OTT platforms have widened horizons for them. “I don’t think someone like me would have got this kind of creative control had it not been for a platform like Amazon Prime,” says Anirban.