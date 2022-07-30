Imtiaz Ali Decodes the ‘Naadan Parindey’ Scene From Ranbir Kapoor’s ‘Rockstar'
Imtiaz Ali also talks about the 'middle finger controversy' surrounding 'Rockstar'.
Filmmaker Imtiaz Ali, who made his Bollywood directorial debut with directorial debut with Socha Na Tha, went on to make several memorable films like Rockstar, Jab We Met, and Highway.
In this video for The Quint, the filmmaker decodes the 'Naadan Parindey' scene from Ranbir Kapoor's Rockstar. Talking about the scene wherein Janardhan Jakhar aka Jordan (or JJ) gets arrested, Imtiaz Ali said, "Jordan has just been arrested and he's being taken away after having been beaten up or something and he just shows the middle finger."
"In that time, 10 years back when we released Rockstar, the middle finger was a big deal. We were like, 'How can you actually show it?' Then I thought that, for a person like Janardhan Jakhar, it is very important to show that middle finger. This was a very strong statement. With the music and the way Ranbir is in the film, this became a strong statement."Imtiaz Ali
The filmmaker also talked about how well-thought-out Jordan's outfits were in the film to showcase his character's journey.
Watch the video for more.
(At The Quint, we are answerable only to our audience. Play an active role in shaping our journalism by becoming a member. Because the truth is worth it.)
or more
PREMIUM
Subscribe To Our Daily Newsletter And Get News Delivered Straight To Your Inbox.