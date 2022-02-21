SACKED: Tales From Bengal's Closed Jute Mills

“The supply of raw jute fell after the (Union) government fixed the ceiling price at Rs 6,500 per quintal on 30th September 2021. The government debarred all mills and traders from purchase or sell of raw jute above the government price. All sale and purchase of raw jute above the government price is held illegal. Raw jute is not available in the market and we can’t purchase it as it is unauthorised,” the authorities of the jute mill said in their notice.