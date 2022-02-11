UP Polls: 'Reopen Bhadohi's Sugar Mill & Bring Back Employment,' Demand Locals

Around 50 km to the east of Varanasi lies the Bhadohi district. I had heard a lot about the sugar mill at Bhadohi's Aurai town, so I decided to pay a visit to the Kashi Sahakari Chini Mill, as it was popularly known.

Established in 1971, the mill used to produce the highest amount of sugar in the state back in the day. However, as the government couldn't keep managing the mill's operation, it slowly went into losses, and finally closed down in 2007.

This derailed the livelihood of hundreds of sugar cane farmers from several neighbouring districts, who were dependent on the sugar processing plant.