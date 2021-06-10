IBC, Launched As a Big Reform by Centre, Needs Amends Now And Why

The Insolvency and Bankruptcy Code (IBC), which was expected to be a huge reform, seems to have become insolvent after four to five years. The primary motive of the law was to accelerate resolution in case of insolvency or bankruptcy of businesses, save bankrupt businesses, sack inefficient promoters, and speed up recovery of loans.

The Quint's Sanjay Pugalia explains why IBC, which was launched by the government as a big reform, needs to be improved and why the Centre needs to free itself from legal loopholes.