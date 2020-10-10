RBI Urges SC to Lift Stay on Classification of NPA Accounts

The Reserve Bank of India has urged the Supreme Court to lift the across-the-board stay on classification of non-performing asset (NPA) till further orders as it has huge implications for the banking system.

In a fresh affidavit filed in the apex court, the RBI said, “It is humbly submitted that this hon'ble court had given an across-the-board stay on classification of any account as NPA till further orders. If the stay is not lifted immediately, it shall have huge implications for the banking system, apart from undermining the regulatory mandate of the Reserve Bank of India.”

On September 3, in a respite to stressed borrowers, the Supreme Court had directed that accounts not declared NPAs as of August 31 should not be classified as such until further orders.

On October 3, in an affidavit, the Centre had informed the court that any account becoming non-performing even due to the bank's or any other delay need not suffer from being labelled as NPA.