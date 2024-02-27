'Sudha & Narayana Murthy's Love Story Worth Telling': Chitra Banerjee Divakaruni

Video Editor: Purnendu Pritam

"He (Narayana Murthy) was always very driven and very focussed. He was working 80 hours – and 90 hours – a week. Was there a cost to it? He was not there for the children. He was not there for Sudha ji," said writer Chitra Banerjee Divakaruni, commenting on the 70-hour-work week remark that Infosys founder Narayana Murthy had made in October 2023.

At the 17th edition of the Jaipur Literature Festival held from 1-5 February, Divakaruni sat down to chat with The Quint about her new book An Uncommon Love: The Early Life of Sudha and Narayana Murthy, which is based on the lives of Infosys founder Narayana Murthy and his wife-philanthropist Sudha Murty.

Read edited excerpts below.