Narayana Murthy Advocates 70-hour Work Week: GenZ, Millennials and Boomers React

Infosys co-founder Narayana Murthy's suggestion that India's youngsters should work 70 hours a week, sparked a debate. Internet was divided and hot takes were selling like hot cakes.

Many people were of the opinion that long working hours have nothing to do with productivity, some cited examples of western countries with less working hours and days, and some pointed towards the importance of a work-life balance.

We spoke to people in Delhi-NCR and found out that most youngsters (18 to 40 years old) are not clocking more than 9 hours at work. In comparison, many oldies boasted about working for 10-12 hours, even at their age.

On the surface, it looks like some people still carry the idea of working hard and long hours as the measure of success and the younger generation is not having it. They believe 'quality' work can be done in limited time if you work 'smart'.