BJP's Pushkar Singh Dhami To Take Oath As Uttarakhand Chief Minister Today

Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader and Uttarakhand Chief Minister-designate Pushkar Singh Dhami will take oath as the hill state's chief minister on Wednesday, 23 March. This will be his second term as CM of the state.

Dhami will take oath at the ceremony which will begin at 2.30 pm. Along with him, the cabinet will also be administered the oath.

The swearing-in ceremony will reportedly be held at Parade Ground in Dehradun.

Among leaders scheduled to attend the event are Home Minister Amit Shah, Defence Minister Rajnath Singh, and BJP president JP Nadda. Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, Madhya Pradesh CM Shivraj Singh Chouhan, and Haryana CM Manohar Lal Khattar will also be present at the ceremony, reported The Indian Express.