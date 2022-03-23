BJP's Pushkar Singh Dhami To Take Oath As Uttarakhand Chief Minister Today
The swearing-in ceremony will reportedly be held at Parade Ground in Dehradun.
Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader and Uttarakhand Chief Minister-designate Pushkar Singh Dhami will take oath as the hill state's chief minister on Wednesday, 23 March. This will be his second term as CM of the state.
Dhami will take oath at the ceremony which will begin at 2.30 pm. Along with him, the cabinet will also be administered the oath.
The swearing-in ceremony will reportedly be held at Parade Ground in Dehradun.
Among leaders scheduled to attend the event are Home Minister Amit Shah, Defence Minister Rajnath Singh, and BJP president JP Nadda. Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, Madhya Pradesh CM Shivraj Singh Chouhan, and Haryana CM Manohar Lal Khattar will also be present at the ceremony, reported The Indian Express.
Dhami's Political Career
Dhami had taken over as CM of the state in July 2021, succeeding Tirath Singh Rawat. However, he lost the Khatima seat to Congress candidate Bhuwan Kapri in the 2022 Assembly polls, the results for which were declared on 10 March.
Dhami's propulsion to the CM post had come after a turbulent time in the hill state's politics, with BJP's Trivendra Singh Rawat resigning in March 2021. Following this, Tirath Singh Rawat took over the role, but stepped down in a matter of fourth months.
Dhami succeeded Tirath Singh Rawat to become the state's 11th CM. He has a strong hold over the youth of the state, having been the chief of the party's Uttarakhand youth wing – the Bharatiya Janata Yuva Morcha – from 2002 to 2006.
He has also been the vice-president of the Uttarakhand BJP in the past.
(With inputs from The Indian Express.)
(At The Quint, we are answerable only to our audience. Play an active role in shaping our journalism by becoming a member. Because the truth is worth it.)
or more
PREMIUM
Subscribe To Our Daily Newsletter And Get News Delivered Straight To Your Inbox.