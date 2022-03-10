UP Results Live Infographic: Here is How Big Netas and Key Candidates Are Faring

Yogi Adityanath (BJP)

Incumbent Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath made his debut in the Uttar Pradesh Assembly elections, contesting from the Gorakhpur Urban seat.

Adityanath has previously contested the Lok Sabha polls from Gorakhpur five times between 1994 and 2014. He did not fight the 2014 state Assembly elections, and was instead elected to the UP Legislative Council.

Akhilesh Yadav (SP)

The Samajwadi Party chief is contesting from the Karhal seat, and running against Union Minister and BJP candidate SP Singh Baghel.

The constituency has a total of around 3.71 lakh voters, including 1.44 lakh Yadavs, 35,000 Shakya voters, 34,000 Jatavs, 25,000 Thakurs, 14,000 Brahmins, and 14,000 Muslims. It also has 14,000 Pal voters, 17,000 Katherias, 10,000 Lodhis, and 3,000 Vaishya voters.

Keshav Prasad Maurya (BJP)

UP's Deputy Chief Minister Keshav Prasad Maurya, the party's biggest OBC face, is contesting from Sirathu in Kaushambi district.

One of the key candidates in the fray in this phase, Maurya is up against Apna Dal (Kamerawadi) candidate Pallavi Patel. Pallavi is the younger sister of Union Minister Anupriya Patel, whose faction Apna Dal (Sonelal) continues to be with the BJP.

Mohammad Azam Khan (SP)

Mohammad Azam Khan, veteran SP leader and nine-term MLA from Rampur contested from Rampur once again.

Khan has been lodged in Sitapur jail since February 2020 last year over several cases registered against him. He is facing charges of encroachment of land around Rampur's Mohammad Ali Jauhar University, where he was the chancellor.

Meanwhile, his son, Abdullah Azam, has been declared candidate from the Suar seat.

Om Prakash Rajbhar (SBSP)

The former BJP ally, Suheldev Bharatiya Samaj Party (SBSP) chief Om Prakash Rajbhar, is contesting from the Zahoorabad seat. He has been one of the strongest voices of non-Yadav OBC opposition to the BJP.

He was earlier BJP's ally in the 2017 elections. Rajbhar's SBSP is now also a part of the SP-led alliance.