What's Behind The Delay in UP Cabinet Formation? 'Muhurt' or 2024 Polls Prep?
BJP has said that the names of ministers would only be out on the anointed date, that is, 25 March.
Even after 11 days of election results, the new government in Uttar Pradesh (UP) is yet to be sworn in. Rumours are rife in Lucknow about why the oath-taking of the new cabinet for Yogi Adityanath's second term is getting delayed.
Some say that the festival of Holi and desire for an appropriate 'Muhurt' – the auspicious moment, delayed the ceremony. Meanwhile, Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) insiders are seeing the delay as being connected with the increased interference of the Centre in the state government's formation in view of the 2024 general election.
Centre Involved in Decisions?
According to insiders, it is obvious that the interference of central leadership in the new dispensation of Uttar Pradesh will peak as Home Minister Amit Shah has now been made observer for the state.
Whether it is choosing the ministerial faces or distribution of portfolios, everything will be decided through the prism of strategic calculation in light of the 2024 general elections.
Sources say that intense discussion over the new ministry and the portfolios is delaying the oath ceremony of the new Yogi government.
Insiders have also hinted that the delay in the formation of government in UP is also connected with the flurry of activities related to the formation of government in other states where BJP have recently won the Assembly elections — Manipur, Goa, and Uttarakhand.
The central leadership was more focused on deciding about Manipur, and Uttarakhand, said a source.
Rumour Mill Working Overtime
Many of the lists of rumoured ministry and portfolios are going viral on social media as journalists, political pundits, and punters are working overtime to guess the composition of the new Yogi cabinet.
BJP has denied all these lists being circulated on social media and said that the names of ministers would only be out on the anointed date – 25 March.
Meanwhile, preparation for the oath-taking ceremony in Lucknow has begun. Sources say that the entire top brass of BJP along with the chief ministers of all BJP-ruled states will participate in the ceremony.
The preparations at Ekana Stadium in Lucknow are in full swing and officials are letting no stone unturned to make it a grand occasion.
(Translated from Hindi Quint by Arvind Singh.)
(At The Quint, we are answerable only to our audience. Play an active role in shaping our journalism by becoming a member. Because the truth is worth it.)
or more
PREMIUM
Subscribe To Our Daily Newsletter And Get News Delivered Straight To Your Inbox.