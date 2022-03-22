What's Behind The Delay in UP Cabinet Formation? 'Muhurt' or 2024 Polls Prep?

Even after 11 days of election results, the new government in Uttar Pradesh (UP) is yet to be sworn in. Rumours are rife in Lucknow about why the oath-taking of the new cabinet for Yogi Adityanath's second term is getting delayed.

Some say that the festival of Holi and desire for an appropriate 'Muhurt' – the auspicious moment, delayed the ceremony. Meanwhile, Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) insiders are seeing the delay as being connected with the increased interference of the Centre in the state government's formation in view of the 2024 general election.