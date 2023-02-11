US To Resume Domestic Stamping of Renewed H1-B Visas on Pilot Basis

The United States will allow holders of H-1B visas to get their renewal stamped within the US on a pilot basis later this year, a report said on Friday, 10 February.

The pilot project, available to certain visa categories like H-1B and L1, will bring relief to tens of thousands of foreign professionals, particularly from India. The current rules do not allow for stamping of H1-B visas inside the US.

The facility was available for foreign workers in the US until 2004. However, after change of rules, visa holders must leave the US and get their H-1B extension stamped on their passport at a US consulate every three years. Even those travelling outside temporarily have to get their passport restamped outside the US before re-entering the country.

“We are working in earnest on plans to restart this service for certain petition-based non-immigrant visa (NIV) categories, and we hope to have a pilot up and running later this year. This would eliminate the need for these applicants to travel abroad to renew visas,” a State Department spokesperson was quoted as saying by PTI.

“We cannot comment on how many visa holders would be initially eligible, but the pilot would begin with a small number of cases before scaling over the following 1-2 years,” the official reportedly said.