US-Based Sikh Man Who Faced Racial Slurs & 'Biased' Probe Finally Gets Justice

In response to the charges, a court finally ruled in late January this year against the two errant police deputies and Sutter County, saying that they had violated the rights of the Sikh man. Claire was also awarded $25,000 plus legal fees.

"This judgment reflects the unavoidable fact that Sutter County’s institutions failed our client," one of Claire's lawyers said. "No one should have to experience hateful words or conduct – nor should they go months without an adequate investigation or have their legitimate concerns belittled and ignored when the safety of them and their family is at risk."

Meanwhile, court records stated that Hollis and Claire had agreed to handle the issue outside the court using the voluntary dispute resolution programme, according to The Sacramento Bee.

After the judgment was passed in his favour, Claire said in a statement on Monday, 30 January: