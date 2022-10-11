Indian-Origin Family Murder: Rs 3 Crore Raised To Support Surviving Kin

Grieving relatives of the Indian-origin family, whose four members were killed in California’s Merced county last week, have raised over $360,000 (Rs 2.97 crore) to support their surviving family members in California and their elderly parents in India.

The family of four, 8-month-old Aroohi Dehri, her mother Jasleen Kaur (27), her father Jasdeep Singh (36) and her uncle Amandeep Singh (39), were kidnapped and killed by Jesus Salgado, a disgruntled former employee of their trucking company, last week.

The GoFundMe page, created four days ago, thanks the community for the "tremendous support" shown to the family.