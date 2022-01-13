How a Single Mom Fought the System To Get Son’s SC Certificate Using Her Papers

Hailing from Allahabad, Uttar Pradesh, Geeta Devi was married off when she was just 14-15 years old.

After her first husband passed away, she was married off to his brother, who left her over dowry issues after her father's death. My son must have been 1-1.5 years old back then," she said.

With no work in the village, she came to Delhi in search of employment and started working at a factory that employs women to cut threads off jeans trousers.

After learning of the benefits that her son was entitled to, Geeta Devi tried to avail those by producing her own caste certificate in the school, but the authorities would ask her to get her son's certificate made, which she couldn't do as she did not have her husband's or her in-laws' documents.

That's when her struggle to secure the certificate for her son began.