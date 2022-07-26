Indian American Aruna Miller Set To Be The Next Lieutenant Governor of Maryland
If Wes Moore, Miller's running mate, wins the Governor's spot, Miller might be headed to Annapolis, Maryland.
Indian American Aruna Miller, who is a former Maryland House delegate, will most likely be elected to the post of Lieutenant Governor of Maryland. She is the running mate of Wes Moore who is the winner of the Democratic nomination for governor of Maryland.
In a competitive race for the nomination, Moore, a best-selling author and an Army veteran bested former Labor Secretary and DNC Chairman Tom Perez in addition to the Maryland Comptroller Peter Franchot.
According to NBC News, the Cook Political Report suggests that the Maryland governor's race would be solidly Democrat.
Moore, who is also the former CEO of Robin Hood Foundation, said he was "absolutely ecstatic and humbled to go on this journey with Aruna Miller."
Moore, who has never held or run for public office has found a seasoned campaigner in Miller who has not only had unsuccessful runs for the party nomination for U.S. Congress in 2017 but also served two terms in Maryland General Assembly.
Both Moore and Miller have impeccable credentials outside of politics. Moore was a Rhodes Scholar, author and entrepreneur while Miller is an engineer by training.
According to Moore, Miller "is a seasoned legislator who has fought for families in Montgomery County and across the entire state of Maryland in the House of Delegates."
Miller was born in Hyderabad and immigrated to the United States when she was seven years old. She became a US citizen in 2000, and spent four years on the House Ways and Means Committee and four years on the Appropriations Committee. She worked on issues such as paid family leave, transportation policy, domestic violence, and STEM education, according to a report by American Kahani.
If the ticket prevails, Moore will become the first African-American governor of Maryland and Miller the first Indian American to be elected lieutenant governor of any state.
She lives in the 6th Congressional District with her husband David, and her mother, Hema. Aruna and David have three adult daughters Meena, Chloe, and Sasha.
According to several polls, the opinion about Democratic candidate has become more favourable and the Democrats have the best likelihood to be able to take over the governor's mansion from incumbent Republican Governor Larry Hogan.
(With inputs from NBC News and American Kahani)
