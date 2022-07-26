Indian American Aruna Miller Set To Be The Next Lieutenant Governor of Maryland

Indian American Aruna Miller, who is a former Maryland House delegate, will most likely be elected to the post of Lieutenant Governor of Maryland. She is the running mate of Wes Moore who is the winner of the Democratic nomination for governor of Maryland.

In a competitive race for the nomination, Moore, a best-selling author and an Army veteran bested former Labor Secretary and DNC Chairman Tom Perez in addition to the Maryland Comptroller Peter Franchot.

According to NBC News, the Cook Political Report suggests that the Maryland governor's race would be solidly Democrat.

Moore, who is also the former CEO of Robin Hood Foundation, said he was "absolutely ecstatic and humbled to go on this journey with Aruna Miller."