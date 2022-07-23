Biden Names Indian American Shailen P. Bhatt For Crucial Role In Transportation

United States president Joe Biden has nominated Shailen P. Bhatt, an Indian American transportation expert as the Administrator of the Federal Highway Administration of the US Department of Transportation, according to a White House press release.

If Bhatt's nomination is confirmed, he will become one of more than 50 other Indian Americans who are serving in the Biden administration. This in itself would be a record for any US presidential administration.

Currently serving as the Senior Vice President of Global Transportation Innovation and Alternative Delivery at AECOM which is a global infrastructure consulting firm.