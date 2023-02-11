How Indian Teachers Have Shaped Ethiopia's Education System

The first time Dr Kannan Ambalam laid out a bridge was in December 2013, when he saw an old woman trying to cross a water stream in Chewaka village of Ethiopia’s Oromia state. Ambalam laid out two tree trunks, which helped the woman to finally cross over.

Since then, Ambalam, an Assistant Professor at the Department of Public Administration and Development Management at Ethiopia’s Wollega University, has helped built 93 low-cost bridges with the help of a constant stream of his students.