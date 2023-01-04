27 Overseas Indians To Receive Pravasi Bharatiya Samman Awards: Who Are They?
The awards will be conferred by President Droupadi Murmu in Indore, Madhya Pradesh from 8-10 January.
As many as 27 Indians living overseas have been chosen by the Indian government for the Pravasi Bharatiya Samman Awards (PBSA), for outstanding achievements both in India and abroad.
The award is the highest honour conferred upon Indians living abroad, including Non-Resident Indians (NRIs), Persons of Indian Origin (PIOs) or organisations/institutions established and run by them.
The awards will be conferred upon the recipients by President Droupadi Murmu during the 17th edition of the PBSA, which is scheduled to be held from 8-10 January in Indore, Madhya Pradesh.
The jury that selected the recipients comprised Vice-President Jagdeep Dhankhar as its chairman and External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar as its Vice-Chair, among other distinguished dignitaries from different fields.
List of Overseas Indians Chosen for the Honour
Jagadish Chennupati
Country: Australia
Field: Science & Technology/ Education
Sanjeev Mehta
Country: Bhutan
Field: Education
Dilip Loundo
Country: Brazil
Field: Art & Culture/Education
Alexander Maliakel John
Country: Brunei Darussalam
Field: Medicine
Vaikuntam Iyer Lakshmanan
Country: Canada
Field: Community Welfare
Joginder Singh Nijjar
Country: Croatia
Field: Art & Culture/Education
Ramjee Prasad
Country: Denmark
Field: Information Technology
Kannan Ambalam
Country: Ethiopia
Field: Community Welfare
Amal Kumar Mukhopadhyay
Country: Germany
Field: Community Welfare/Medicine
Mohamed Irfaan Ali
Country: Guyana
Field: Politics/Community Welfare
Reena Vinod Pushkarna
Country: Israel
Field: Business/Community Welfare
Maqsooda Sarfi Shiotani
Country: Japan
Field: Education
Rajagopal
Country: Mexico
Field: Education
Amit Kailash Chandra Lath
Country: Poland
Field: Business/Community Welfare
Parmanand Sukhumal Daswani
Country: Republic of Congo
Field: Community Welfare
Piyush Gupta
Country: Singapore
Field: Business
Mohanlal Hira
Country: South Africa
Field: Community Welfare
Sanjaykumar Shivabhai Patel
Country: South Sudan
Field: Business/Community Welfare
Sivakumar Nadesan
Country: Sri Lanka
Field: Community Welfare
Dewanchandrebhose Sharman
Country: Suriname
Field: Community Welfare
Archana Sharma
Country: Switzerland
Field: Science & Technology
Frank Arthur Seepersad
Country: Trinidad & Tobago
Field: Community Welfare/Education
Siddharth Balachandran
Country: UAE
Field: Business/Community Welfare
Chandrakant Babubhai Patel
Country: UK
Field: Media
Darshan Singh Dhaliwal
Country: USA
Field: Business/Community Welfare
Rajesh Subramaniam
Country: USA
Field: Business
Ashok Kumar Tiwary
Country: Uzbekistan
Field: Business
