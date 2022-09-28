Russia Ukraine Conflict: Not Just Govts, Respective Churches Once Waged Wars Too

Ever since Russia’s annexation of Crimea in 2014, it is not only the Russian and Ukrainian politicians and soldiers that have been fighting – their popes and priests have been at loggerheads too.

On 11 April 2018, when the Orthodox Easter was being celebrated in Ukraine, I was visiting St. Michael’s Golden-domed Monastery in Kyiv. Strolling down its huge but vacant courtyard, my guide informed me that the Ukrainian Orthodox Church had broken away from Russian Orthodox Church. “Now we have their two ‘popes’ -- one in Moscow and the other in Kyiv - warring against each other.” The Ukrainian pope had his offices in this monastery complex.