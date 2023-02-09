'Missing for 23 Days': Indian Teen Runs Away From US Home To Avoid Deportation

Pavan told THV11 that the same thing had happened to his wife. After losing her job, she had to return to India alone and reapply for another job as his dependent. "It took a year before she could return to be with her family," he said.

Even though they have legally lived in the US for several years, and have painstakingly tried to receive citizenship during that time, the country's complex immigration system has left them in dire straits.

When Tanvi asked her father what they would do if he lost his job, Pavan asked her not to panic.