Why India Must Support Its Teachers If it Wants to Help Students

The obstacles faced by a teacher in a government and affordable private school are never-ending. From arranging access to devices to learning how to use a platform or a tool to curate content for students, to conducting online classes with no prior training, teachers are facing many roadblocks.

Upskilling of teachers on how to use tech as an effective mechanism to teach, from the very onset of their career, is an area that has always been negligent.

That is precisely the reason why this is a systemic issue. Even the pre-service teacher training curriculum has little or no mention of the words "digital pedagogy" and "technology" in the National Curriculum Framework for Teacher Education.