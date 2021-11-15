Build Back Better: Why Green Card Recapture Needs a Harder Push in the US

While the murky politics around immigration rages on with the Democrats prioritising legalising the undocumented over all other issues, Dalal-Dheini points out, “What is being missed right now is that if the backlog situation doesn’t change, more immigrants would fall into the undocumented category in future and that would be unfortunate.”

Both Dalal-Dheini and Kapoor share the opinion that the Democrats have a narrow opportunity to make the recapture happen given the procedural thicket the provisions have to clear in the Senate. Neufeld thinks there still might be a chance and reminds us that in 2005, the Republican-controlled Senate had passed a reconciliation bill that recaptured unused green cards.

Though the provisions were ultimately not included in the final budget, an amendment to remove the provisions was voted down by an overwhelming bipartisan support. He said, "This precedent is evidence that recapture might be a fair game for reconciliation this time.”

When asked what can the Indian American community do to help push for green card recapture, Dalal-Dheini stated that the Indian American community should be more vocal about their stories: