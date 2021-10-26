Understanding the US Senate Filibuster: Why is Joe Biden Talking About It?

During a CNN downhill on Thursday, 21 October, United States President Joe Biden said that the US Senate will have to "fundamentally alter the filibuster" in order to get laws passed on "certain issues", Reuters reported.

The statement comes in the backdrop of Senate Republicans, for the third time this year, blocking a bill that the Democrats tried to bring to the floor for debate.

The proposed bill would nullify the restrictive voting laws that have been recently established in Republican states.

The patience of the Democratic Party, with respect to the refusal of the Grand Old Party to cooperate on voting legislation, seems to be running out, with some even suggesting that Senate rules be changed in a way that would allow the Democrats to pass laws.

Senator Angus King from Maine who is de facto allied to the Democratic Party said, "I’ve concluded that democracy itself is more important than any Senate rule", reported The Associated Press.

The controversy isn't a simple one as there are many conceptual questions that need answering. What is the current composition of the Senate and why is it difficult for the Democrats to pass laws?

What is the filibuster and why was it introduced? Why does it continue exist, and what are the arguments for and against it? Other than abolition, what are the other ways the filibuster can be tweaked to make it easier for the passage of legislation?