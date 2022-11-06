Explained: What Is Affirmative Action? Why Are Some Indian Americans Against It?

Affirmative Action: Affirmative action is a practice used by some US universities that consider race as one of the many factors in admissions. The programme is aimed to increase diversity in admission and account for the massive history of discrimination in the US.

But now, the Supreme Court is hearing two cases that challenge race-based admissions policies.

Lawsuits: A lawsuit in the US Supreme Court has asked Harvard University to defend its admission criteria, which was brought on by SFFA – Students for Fair Admissions – an anti-affirmative action group of students. It is composed of ‘many Indian Americans’ who believe they were ‘wrongly’ rejected by the university.

The group has also filed a similar lawsuit against the University of North Carolina.