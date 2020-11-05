Trump Said He Will Challenge the Result in SCOTUS. But Can He?

After months of casting doubt over the US presidential election, US President Donald Trump said that he and his team would be going to the US Supreme Court to dispute the election counting.

“We’ll be going to the US Supreme Court. We want all voting to stop...We are going to win this and as far as I’m concerned, we have already won,” Trump reportedly said during his late night briefing from the East Room in the White House, calling it a “fraud on the American public”.

Trump’s statement on Tuesday night did not come as a surprise. But there are some questions that arise over his threat.