Hypocrisy Ki Bhi Seema Hoti Hai! How Desis Broke COVID Protocol Amid Third Wave

Ever since India's COVID-19 numbers have jumped significantly, we've seen how a lot of us have become cautious. Right from not venturing out of our houses to following safety precautions, everyone's trying their best. Well, almost everyone.

A few desis have decided to go into denial mode and go on with their lives as if the third wave is not raging over the country at all. Right from new year parties to weddings, they've left no stone unturned.