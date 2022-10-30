Fired by Elon Musk, Vijaya Gadde Exits Twitter With Rs 610 Cr, but Who Is She?

Moments after billionaire Elon Musk "freed" the bird, several Twitter executives, including chief executive officer Parag Agrawal, legal affairs and policy chief Vijaya Gadde, and chief financial officer Ned Segal, were let go. The terminations came as no surprise as Musk had previously accused them of misleading him and Twitter investors over the real figures on bots and fake accounts on the micro-blogging platform.

The trio, despite their tiff with Musk, are walking out with a hefty payout – Gadde's receiving the highest at Rs 610 crore, followed by Segal at Rs 544 crore and Agarwal at Rs 536 crore, according to The Free Press Journal. Many right-wing sections of the Twitterati are, meanwhile, elated that Gadde has been shown the door.