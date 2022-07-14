The Rainbow Summit: Pride Means More Than Representation

Many argue that corporate India has been quite lethargic in welcoming and embracing LGBTQ+ identities.

One should not be surprised since some organisations are still addressing the age-old debate around gender inequality. In the last few years, however, some have made considerable progress in their Diversity, Equality and Inclusivity (DE&I) efforts. They started educating themselves and their employees about Pride and its relevance. Speaking at our Rainbow Summit: Pride Means More Than Representation, Alex Mathew AKA Mayamma shared his journey in corporate India. He said,