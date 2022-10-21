Diwali Holiday In NY Schools: Meet the Indian-Origin Woman Who Made It Possible

The Assemblywoman graduated from the Stanford Law School and the University of Pennsylvania, after which she served as the director of immigration affairs for the New York State. In that role, she led the initiative to build a $31 million project to provide assistance to immigrants in obtaining legal services.

Currently, she represents the 38th district of Queens in the NY State Assembly as a Democrat.

In her capacity as an Assemblywoman, she has worked towards the upliftment of disenfranchised and vulnerable groups of people at the local and national levels.