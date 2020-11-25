PrivacyMatters: 7 Ways to Secure Your Online Communications

Privacy has always been integral to how we talk, share, and communicate with others. As human beings, we value it greatly: privacy allows us to have personal, honest, and genuine conversations with each other. We always take that extra precaution before a private exchange: be it keeping the doors closed during important meetings, making sure we’re not being eavesdropped upon, choosing whom not to include in confidential discussions, or simply keeping sensitive conversations off the record.

Maintaining privacy also ensures safety – especially for marginalized groups and their support systems, businesses and financial exchanges, medical professionals and their patients, and other crucial players whose vulnerability can be used against them if these private communications are compromised.

Today, with nearly all our interactions moving online, we are reliant on smartphones, computers, and other digital devices for both personal and professional exchanges. In many ways, the digital ecosystem allows us a greater degree of privacy – we can text, call, or have video exchanges across time zones and geographies, form genuine communities, and find support systems across the world.

At the same time, it’s important not to drop that guard of vigilance as we take our private communications online. As users, we must secure what’s personal, not just from unintended recipients but also hackers, fraudsters, and cybercriminals who can compromise our privacy as well as crucial personal data.

To keep your chats and messages safe from prying eyes and ears, digital platforms offer various tools and features which make sure that what’s private stays secure. And, yet millions fall prey to online fraud and have their private conversations exposed just because they were not aware of these tools.

Online security settings exist so that your most personal moments remain private. So, let’s take a look at the top 7 ways you can personally protect your private communications.

1. End-to-End Encryption Is Key

Make sure that all your communication is taking place on platforms that support end-to-end encryption (E2E). Chat apps like WhatsApp offer E2E that ensure only the sender and recipient of the message can read it. Thanks to E2E, not even the messaging platform can know the contents of the message – and much like in real life, it stays between you only.

E2E is not available everywhere. For example, while a lot of video calling apps like Zoom offer high-end security features to its users it still doesn’t support E2E which can be worrying for people who are concerned about their sensitive data online.

Bottomline? It’s best you keep those important and private conversations reserved for platforms that use E2E encryption.