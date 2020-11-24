WhatsApp Releases Disappearing Messages Feature: How to Use it
How to enable it? How to switch it off?
WhatsApp has finally released its “Disappearing Messages” update in India, reported Mint. This move comes weeks after its official announcement.
The feature is available on all WhatsApp-supported devices including Android, iOS, and Linux-based KaiOS devices, along with WhatsApp Web and Desktop platform.
How to enable the WhatsApp Disappearing Messages feature on your Android and iOS smartphones?
According to Mint, in order to enable the WhatsApp Disappearing Messages feature on your Android and iOS smartphones the following steps should be followed:
- Open the WhatsApp chat on your Android or iOS devices.
- Tap the contact’s name.
- Tap “Disappearing messages”, right above the "Encryption" of the messages option.
- Once you have tapped on it, select “on”.
- It will switch on the disappearing messages option for the particular chat.
How to switch off Disappearing Messages feature on Android and iOS devices?
According to Mint, in order to switch off the Disappearing Messages feature on Android and iOS devices, the following steps should be followed:
- Open the WhatsApp chat.
- Tap on the contact’s name.
- Tap “Disappearing messages”.
- Select “Off”.
Can I use this feature on KaiOS, as well?
Yes. In order to do so:
- Open the WhatsApp chat.
- Press Options > View Contact > OK.
- Select Disappearing Messages and press on Edit.
- If prompted, press Next > OK. You then need to select On and then press on OK.
Does this feature work on photos and videos as well?
All the messages in that chat window will automatically get deleted after 7 days although they might get backed up on your cloud storage if the cloud storage option is activated.
Similarly, if a user sends photos, videos or documents with disappearing messages turned on, they will disappear in the mentioned time period although will be backed-up in the phone’s gallery.
Is this feature available in group chats as well?
In a group chat only admins will be allowed to turn disappearing messages on or off.
“If a disappearing message is forwarded to a chat with disappearing messages off, the message won’t disappear in the forwarded chat. If a user creates a backup before a message disappears, the disappearing message will be included in the backup. Disappearing messages will be deleted when a user restores from a backup”, WhatsApp said on its FAQ page.
WhatsApp has issued a warning to users saying that this feature should only be used with trustworthy recipients.
(With inputs from Mint.)
